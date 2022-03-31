Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' performance at an orphanage after engagement
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' performance at an orphanage after engagement. A few years back Priyanka and Nick surprised fans when they announced their engagement and had the entire country talking as they visited Mumbai and finally assured fans that they are indeed intended to marry. Today we have this clip of the couple having their celebrations post engagement in Mumbai at an orphanage. Watch them perform with the adorable kids.