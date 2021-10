Punit Pathak & wife Nidhi’s steamy video. Famous choreographer Punit Pathak and Nidhi Moony Singh are enjoying their married bliss. Recently, Nidhi shared a video on her Instagram account, which shows a bare-chested Punit lip-syncing to the song “Raatan Lambiyan" from the movie Shershaah, holding his wife’s red pallu. Watch now.