“Pyaar agar sacha ho toh aap ye nahi sochte hai hero ya...” Arjun Kapoor answers the media during the trailer launch of "Ek Villain Returns." The first looks of Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and John Abraham have fans excited. Today, the trailer of Ek Villain Returns was launched and fans are going gaga over it.