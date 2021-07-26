Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Sonnalli Seygall clad in BIKINI dances in the rain like no one’s watching

A step into her aesthetic-filled IG reels
Mumbai

The Bollywood actress recently shared a video of herself enjoying the monsoon rains on her picturesque terrace. Clad in a bikini, the actress' video has now gone viral. Bollywood actress Sonnalli Seygall is a total believer in holistic yoga. The ardent yoga practitioner lives quite a healthy life. Former Miss India keeps her fans hooked on her Instagram with her alluring vacation, fitness, and dance posts. Former Miss India and actress Sonnalli Seygall, who shot to fame with Bollywood film ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, has lately been gearing up her social media game with her stunning photos and videos.

