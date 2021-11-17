Rahul Mahajan caught on camera getting a face lift? Fractured foot can’t stop Shristy Rode. Rahul Mahajan is known for doing the extraordinary and often makes headlines for the same. Recently at a clinic the celebrity was seen getting a face lift and he did so in front of the entire press present at the event. Shristy Rode arrived at Ankita Lokhande’s bachelorette party with a broken leg. Watch now.