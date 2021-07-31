Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar seek blessings from the Kinnar community, days after marriage

Watch the video to know more.
Mumbai

The popular couple danced their hearts out as they got blessings from the Kinnar community. They blessed the couple saying they will visit again when they have a baby. All of them performed a small pooja and sang a few songs. The couple were dressed in loungewear and Disha draped her head with a red dupatta. They tied the knot on July 16 at a luxurious 5-star hotel in Mumbai.

