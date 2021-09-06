Rahul Vaidya, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Mouni Roy and Karishma Tanna are all smiles for the paps. Lovebirds, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin headed out for a meal. We spotted the gorgeous Mouni Roy at the airport and the very fit Karishma Tanna at her gym for her workout. Rahul Vaidya too obliged the paparazzi. Watch the video to get a glimpse of your favourite celebs. Let us know whose papped video do you loved the most?