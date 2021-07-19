Rahul Vaidya reveals how his ‘legendary mamaji' ruined his first night

"My FIRST NIGHT with my wife and my mama enters", the actor revealed. Watch the video to know more.
Singer Rahul Vaidya got married to actress Disha Parmar on 16th July 2021. The couple organized a post-wedding brunch the next day with their family and close friends. Rahul told his guests about how his wedding night was ruined by his uncle. Rahul said that his cousins and maternal uncle (mama) came to his room at 3 am. For the event, Rahul and Disha opted for simple, comfortable outfits. A white kurta pyjama for the groom and a yellow salwar-kameez for the bride. Watch the video to know more.

