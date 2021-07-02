Raj Kaushal demise: Raveena Tandon, Mouni Roy, and others visit Mandira Bedi’s residence to offer condolences

Actress and TV presenter’s husband Raj Kaushal, 49, passed away on Wednesday morning due to cardiac arrest. Mandira and Raj's close friends and industry colleagues rushed to her home after hearing the sad news. In the evening, Raveena Tandon, Mouni Roy, Rohit Roy, Vidya Malvade visited their friend Mandira at her residence. Earlier, Raveena Tandon with her daughter Rasha Thadani returned to Mumbai after the sad news. The mother-daughter was snapped at the airport on Wednesday morning. Mandira Bedi married the ad filmmaker and producer Raj Kaushal in 1999.