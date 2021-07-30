Raj Kundra: From being a son of a bus conductor to landing in a pool of controversies

Watch this video to know more.
Mumbai Updated: July 30, 2021 09:10 pm 19 Views 0 comments

From being a son of a bus conductor to landing in a pool of controversies; Watch this video to know more. The entire country was shocked after the news of Raj Kundra's involvement in producing pornographic movies resurfaced all over the tabloids. The UK-born and raised businessman is currently under extended judicial custody for 14 days. Also, reports claimed that actress Shilpa Shetty had not known about the businessman's work. As the country awaits the final call for Raj Kundra's case, here is a video on his past.

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Big B gets clicked at Mumbai’s private airport Kalina as he returns from Hyderabad
Vaani Kapoor is a HOT MESS in black, and we cannot stop gazing at her beauty!
'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' social media star Sahadev Dirdo sings for Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel; Goes VIRAL AGAIN!
No means a ‘NO’ for ‘Kriti ji’ as the actress REFUSES to remove her mask despite all the efforts from the paps
Modern-day Paro Nora Fatehi nails Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look from Devdas?
Kriti Sanon GLOWS in a bright neon number on her birthday

Popular Videos
Big B gets clicked at Mumbai’s private ...
Vaani Kapoor is a HOT MESS in black, ...
'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' social media star Sahadev Dirdo ...
No means a ‘NO’ for ‘Kriti ji’ as ...
Modern-day Paro Nora Fatehi nails Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’...
Kriti Sanon GLOWS in a bright neon number ...
Kiara Advani BLUSHES as paps shouts ‘nice jodi’ ...
Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s social media ...