Raj Kundra hides his face again,with wife Shilpa Shetty's Karwa Chauth sieve. Raj Kundra was seen holding a customised sieve which looked beautiful with ‘SSK’ written on it in a red-coloured heart. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were also spotted at Anil Kapoor’s house for the Karwachauth celebration. Watch the video to know more.