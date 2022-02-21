Open In App
Rajinikanth, Boney Kapoor, Kamal Haasan attended Sushmita-Sharan's grand wedding
Rajinikanth, Boney Kapoor, Kamal Haasan attended Sushmita-Sharan's grand wedding
by
Pinkvilla Desk
|
Updated on Feb 21, 2022 10:32 PM IST |
36.9K
Boney Kapoor, Rajinikanth & Kamal Haasan were spotted in ethnic attirer for the wedding, Kamal Haasan, as usual, looked his best and managed to set benchmark with his fashion; Nithya Menen was also spotted at the Indian idol set for her shoot
rajnikanth
boney kapoor
Kamal Haasan
Events
