In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Rajkummar Rao entertains with quirky answers on his Valentinea Day release Badhaai Do and opens up about his upcoming films Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, HIT: The First Case, Monica Oh My Darling and more. His director, Harshavardhan Kulkarni on the other hand explains his 7 year break and shares his thoughts on the changing dynamics of Hindi cinema.