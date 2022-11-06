Rajkummar Rao, Sara Ali Khan, and Huma Qureshi congratulated new parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor!. Earlier today, Bollywood's power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen arriving at H.N. Reliance Hospital to welcome their first baby. The duo was blessed with a sweet baby girl. The news of their baby's arrival has stormed the internet, and many Bollywood celebs have congratulated the new parents.