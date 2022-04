Rajpal Yadav cooks roti like a true Desi!

Rajpal Yadav cooks roti like a true Desi! Rajpal Yada took to social media to share a very heartwarming video of him making rotis on a chulha. Fans lauded him for his simplicity. Watch the video to know more.

Rajpal Yadav cooks roti like a true Desi! Rajpal Yada took to social media to share a very heartwarming video of him making rotis on a chulha. Fans lauded him for his simplicity. Watch the video to know more.