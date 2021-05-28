Rakhi Sawant and Mika Singh bump into each other 15 years after their infamous ‘kiss controversy’
Watch the video to know all of this and more.
On Wednesday, Rakhi Sawant and Mika Singh were snapped outside a café. In 2006, Mika had landed himself in trouble for forcibly kissing Rakhi Sawant. After which, Rakhi had reportedly filed a case of molestation against the singer. Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia along with their little munchkin Mehr get clicked outside a clinic. TV actor Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij were snapped at a vaccination centre in the city. Sonu Sood stepped out to meet people seeking help outside his residence. Watch the video to catch on all the action in town.
Comments
Add new comment