Rakhi Sawant arrives at Sidharth Shukla’s house before last rites.

Rakhi Sawant visited late Sidharth Shukla's residence to pay condolences to his family. She also confirmed that the deceased actor would be taken directly to the crematorium for the last rites. The two had Bigg Boss in common and shared a good bond. Rakhi in an interview said, "When he did 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', he asked me if he should do it. Even before he did 'Balika Vadhu', he used to ask me for advice; I used to always support him. Life is so unpredictable. This is beyond shocking.”