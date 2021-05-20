Rakhi Sawant’s LATEST interaction with the paps has now gone VIRAL; Watch video

The star often hops onto one of the coffee outlets in the city and treats herself with a cup of hot beverage. However, due to Cyclone Tauktae she couldn’t for 3 days and further expressed her sadness on the same. On Tuesday, Rakhi Sawant dressed in a casual red outfit with a few strokes of blush around her cheeks made an appearance in the city. While waiting for her coffee Rakhi interacted with paps. Rakhi Sawant also claimed that she looks like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from a distance. Watch the video to know more.