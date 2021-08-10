Rakhi Sawant’s reaction to Bigg Boss OTT; Nora Fatehi’s surreal Indian look. Rakhi Sawant, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 14, garnered a lot of attention with her stint on the popular reality show. She was touted to be the ultimate entertainment queen of the season and now she has spilled the beans about the new guest list of Bigg Boss OTT. In other news, actress Nora Fatehi’s latest look in a sky blue salwar kameez took our breath away.