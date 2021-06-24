Rakhi Sawant shares her workout videos; gets trolled by netizens for her RISQUE outfits

The Bigg Boss fame is in the news more often these days for almost everything she does. She is a true blue entertainer and leaves no stones unturned to prove that. The star is currently working on her fitness. Rakhi Sawant often shares videos of her practising yoga, working out, or trying a headstand. There’s something that did not go down well with the netizens and they pointed out her bold workout attire. Well, Rakhi is a unique personality. Check out the video to know more.