Rakul Preet flaunts her curves in a TANGERINE bodysuit

Ranveer Singh’s AQUA BLUE Aston Martin worth Rs 3.9 crore is as vibrant as his personality. Watch all of this in the video right here.
Mumbai 33 Views 0 comments

Rakul Preet Singh turned up for a rendezvous in the chicest way possible. The actress opted for her orange colour bodysuit and paired it with a baggy fit of ripped jeans. Spotless white sneakers, enormous loop earrings and a tote in hand rounded her entire look. A day before her birthday, Kajol with her daughter Nysa was snapped outside a salon. The mother-daughter duo indulged in some pampering sessions before ringing Kajol’s birthday today. The actress is a hands-on mother and a compassionate companion of her daughter. Ranveer Singh recently amped up his car giving an aquamarine look, a quirky colour that resonates with his personality.

