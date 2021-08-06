Rakul Preet flaunts her curves in a TANGERINE bodysuit
Ranveer Singh’s AQUA BLUE Aston Martin worth Rs 3.9 crore is as vibrant as his personality. Watch all of this in the video right here.
Rakul Preet Singh turned up for a rendezvous in the chicest way possible. The actress opted for her orange colour bodysuit and paired it with a baggy fit of ripped jeans. Spotless white sneakers, enormous loop earrings and a tote in hand rounded her entire look. A day before her birthday, Kajol with her daughter Nysa was snapped outside a salon. The mother-daughter duo indulged in some pampering sessions before ringing Kajol’s birthday today. The actress is a hands-on mother and a compassionate companion of her daughter. Ranveer Singh recently amped up his car giving an aquamarine look, a quirky colour that resonates with his personality.
