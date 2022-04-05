Get App
"Ram Charan bahot handsome hai," says Urfi Javed to the media
"Ram Charan bahot handsome hai," says Urfi Javed to the media
Pinkvilla Desk
Published on Apr 05, 2022 05:19 PM IST
“Ram Charan bahot handsome hai," says Urfi Javed to the media. While discussing films from the South, she was spotted at the airport this morning in a blue floral co-ord set.
