"Ram Charan bahot handsome hai," says Urfi Javed to the media

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Apr 05, 2022 05:19 PM IST  |  69.4K
“Ram Charan bahot handsome hai," says Urfi Javed to the media. While discussing films from the South, she was spotted at the airport this morning in a blue floral co-ord set.
 
 
 