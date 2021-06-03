Ram Kapoor and his adorable doggo Popeye are here to steal your hearts

Ram Kapoor shares the funniest and most delightful snippets of his pet dog Popeye. Watch!
They say, “Dogs are a man’s best friend”, and the actor with his four-legged canine prove it right. While the actor is highly recognised for his work in the field of television, his fans and followers love him for more than that. His constant goofy banter with his dog and their delightful camaraderie has made fans admire him even more. Ram Kapoor often shares the funniest and most delightful snippets of his pet dog Popeye. The amount of pampering Popeye receives from the family makes Ram envious. The posts on his IG handle are too adorable and bound to bring a smile to anyone’s face. Watch!

