Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding prep is in full swing! As the big day draws close, Ranbir's shaadi team has swung into prep mode, getting his bachelor pad decked up for the big day! This morning, a Tempo was spotted at Ranbir Kapoor's house unloading tables and carpet. From getting the actor's building premises decorated to adorning the driveway with plants and lush green foliage, the decor is being set well in time for the festivities.​​