Ranbir's first sighting after wedding; Bhanja Jeh's cute moments captured in a car. Jehangir Ali Khan was spotted with his mom Kareena Kapoor Khan at burbs today. He gave the camera a perplexed expression as he waved at it. He has a striking resemblance to his older brother TimTim aka Taimur Ali Khan. Meanwhile, mamu Ranbir was sighted for the first time in Andheri after the wedding.