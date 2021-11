Rani Mukerji goes down the memory lane as she shares fond memories with some of the most loved films of her filmography - From Ghulam to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Veer Zaara, Mardaani and more. The actress also opens up about her upcoming release, Bunty Aur Babli 2, working with Saif Ali Khan, and explains why she still gets the pre-release Friday jitters.