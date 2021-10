Rani Mukerji & Kajol’s lesser known sister, Sharbani makes an appearance. Durga Puja celebrations have started in the city and yesterday our cameras caught Rani and Kajol’s cousin-actress Sharbani Mukerji reaching a puja mandal in the city. Not a lot of people know but she is the first cousin of both the actresses, but she prefers to stay away from limelight. Watch this video to know more.