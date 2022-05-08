Ranveer Singh OPENS UP about his emotions, Deepika Padukone & working with Karan Johar
In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Ranveer Singh spoke about how he went about choosing this script during a pact schedule and everything that went behind the prep. He also talks about his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani and mentions his love for the closest women in his life.