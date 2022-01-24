Ranveer Singh's Top 4 CRAZY fashion moments that prove he can pull off any look. Ranveer Singh is one of the stylish actors of Bollywood. No one can beat his style. Ranveer once donned a golden outfit at the airport and stole the show. Ranveer is famous for his red carpet looks. At an awards show, he grabbed attention with his crazy outfit. Ranveer's airport looks never fail to grab attention as well. He kept it stylish as always. The actor also happily posed for the shutterbugs. At Gully Boy's music launch, he wore an oversized metallic puffer jacket over a neon green tracksuit. Check out the video her's Top 4 CRAZY fashion moments that prove he can pull off any look. Ranveer Singh is one of the stylish actors of Bollywood. No one can beat his style. Ranveer once donned a golden outfit at the airport and stole the show. Ranveer is famous for his red carpet looks. At an awards show, he grabbed attention with his crazy outfit. Ranveer's airport looks never fail to grab attention as well. He kept it stylish as always. The actor also happily posed for the shutterbugs. At Gully Boy's music launch, he wore an oversized metallic puffer jacket over a neon green tracksuit. Check out the video here