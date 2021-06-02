Rare moments! 5 times Juhi Chawla made PUBLIC appearances with her industrialist-husband Jay Mehta

Watch the video to know more.
Mumbai 113 Views 0 comments

The actress is married to the business magnate for over two and a half decades now. She tied the knot with the Indian businessman Jay Mehta in 1996 and broke many hearts. They have two children, Jahnavi Mehta (born in 2001) and Arjun Mehta (born in 2003). In 1998, while Juhi was shooting for the movie Duplicate, she received the bad news of her mother’s sudden demise in an accident. Jay Mehta, who lost his first wife Sujata Birla in a plane crash in 1990, comforted Juhi to recover from the trauma. Here’s a glimpse of some rarely seen footages of the couple. Watch the video.

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love or marriage because of my past experience’
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home remedies for pimples, skincare routine & more
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours with CONFIDENCE as they style up for this monsoon season
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs step out amid heavy Mumbai rains
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth Gucci belt, calls it ‘DPS belt’
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly

Popular Videos
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love ...
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home ...
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours ...
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana ...
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth ...
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar makes a rare appearance ...
Meet Rani Mukerji’s lesser-known sister Sharbani Mukerji, ...