Rare moments! 5 times Juhi Chawla made PUBLIC appearances with her industrialist-husband Jay Mehta

The actress is married to the business magnate for over two and a half decades now. She tied the knot with the Indian businessman Jay Mehta in 1996 and broke many hearts. They have two children, Jahnavi Mehta (born in 2001) and Arjun Mehta (born in 2003). In 1998, while Juhi was shooting for the movie Duplicate, she received the bad news of her mother’s sudden demise in an accident. Jay Mehta, who lost his first wife Sujata Birla in a plane crash in 1990, comforted Juhi to recover from the trauma. Here’s a glimpse of some rarely seen footages of the couple. Watch the video.