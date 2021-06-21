Rarely seen moments of Siddharth Roy Kapur with his wife Vidya Balan

Siddharth Roy Kapur is an Indian film producer, founder and managing director of Roy Kapur Films. His mother, Salome Roy Kapur is a former Miss India and a renowned dance choreographer. As per the reports, Vidya Balan was standing backstage of Filmfare Awards when she first met Siddharth. Later, Karan Johar, who had seen a spark between them, had arranged a meeting for Vidya and Siddharth. From then onwards, the Punjabi Munda, Siddharth fell for a sweet, simple South Indian girl, Vidya Balan. Siddharth Roy Kapur tied the knot with Vidya Balan in 2012. His first wife, Aarti Bajaj was his childhood friend and first love but they later parted ways. He then married television producer Kavita but got divorced in 2011.