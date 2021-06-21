Rarely seen moments of Siddharth Roy Kapur with his wife Vidya Balan

Check out the video to know more!
Mumbai Updated: June 21, 2021 02:41 pm 113 Views 1 comments

Siddharth Roy Kapur is an Indian film producer, founder and managing director of Roy Kapur Films. His mother, Salome Roy Kapur is a former Miss India and a renowned dance choreographer. As per the reports, Vidya Balan was standing backstage of Filmfare Awards when she first met Siddharth. Later, Karan Johar, who had seen a spark between them, had arranged a meeting for Vidya and Siddharth. From then onwards, the Punjabi Munda, Siddharth fell for a sweet, simple South Indian girl, Vidya Balan. Siddharth Roy Kapur tied the knot with Vidya Balan in 2012. His first wife, Aarti Bajaj was his childhood friend and first love but they later parted ways. He then married television producer Kavita but got divorced in 2011.

Comments

Anonymous

People with money change their partners like changing their clothes.. . money makes the mare go...

Add new comment

What’s New
Tara Sutaria has a summer staple as she flaunts the SAME flared jeans in two DIFFERENT styles
‘Janhvi ji’ is not in a mood to entertain paps on a Thursday morning
BEAUTY BFFs: Glow Up Challenge
Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Shruthy Menon on Satyajit Ray and Forget Me Not
Tamannaah Bhatia is totally enjoying stepping out after ages as she dons a perfect outfit
Tara Sutaria adds a chic touch to her summer fashion in a backless camisole top with flared ripped jeans

Popular Videos
Tara Sutaria has a summer staple as she ...
‘Janhvi ji’ is not in a mood to ...
BEAUTY BFFs: Glow Up Challenge
Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Shruthy Menon ...
Tamannaah Bhatia is totally enjoying stepping out after ...
Tara Sutaria adds a chic touch to her ...
Vicky Kaushal arrives for a meeting in his ...
Timeless beauty Madhuri Dixit reveals many shades of ...