Rashami Desai is a vision in a brown lehenga, Rakhi Sawant REVEALS the EXPENSIVE gift for the new bride

The couple finally tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on July 16, 2021. The couple hosted their Sangeet a day after their glitzy wedding. Rashmi Desai reached the venue dolled up in a coffee-coloured embellished lehenga. Rahul’s co-contestants in Bigg Boss 14 Rakhi Sawant and Vikas Gupta arrived for the starry night on Saturday. The star revealed the gift she got for the newlywed bride, Disha Parmar. The entertainment queen was seen in a dazzling pink and blue combination lehenga. Arshi Khan looked ravishing in a baby pink traditional wear. The former Bigg Boss contestant amped her look with hair adorned with gajra, a dark tint of lip shade, and a 3-tier pearl neckpiece. Watch the video.