Ratna Pathak Shah on 50 years journey, conservative society, women's struggle, less acting trainers

In this new episode of Baatein Ankahee, Ratna Pathak Shah gets a surprise message from her sister Supriya Pathak. Opens up on her five decade long journey as an actress, learning the craft over the years, lack of acting trainers in India, growing up years, not being glamour struck when she started out, medium of television saving her life, struggles of women and lack of opportunities for them in a conservative society, why she doesn’t fit into the typical heroine format, possibility of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai 3, and the chances of working with actor-hubby Naseeruddin Shah in a film.