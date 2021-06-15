Raveena Tandon does not do ‘tip tip barsa pani’ when it rains, instead rescues a stray puppy; Watch

Watch the video that went VIRAL right here.
Mumbai 53 Views 0 comments

The gorgeous recently took to Instagram to share a video where she saved a stray dog during the heavy Mumbai rains. The video shows Raveena lifting the frail pup up drenched in water and then taking him to her car. Netizens showered immense love on Raveena’s post. She attached an important message in the caption wherein the actress urged people to come forward and help stray animals during extreme climatic conditions. People from the industry also praised her efforts to save stray animals. The Bollywood actress is an avid animal lover.

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love or marriage because of my past experience’
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home remedies for pimples, skincare routine & more
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours with CONFIDENCE as they style up for this monsoon season
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut and other celebs step out amid heavy Mumbai rains
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth Gucci belt, calls it ‘DPS belt’
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly

Popular Videos
Neena Gupta: ‘I never got averse to love ...
Tamannaah Bhatia spills her beauty secrets, DIY home ...
Alia Bhatt and Nora Fatehi carry NEUTRAL colours ...
Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kangana ...
VIRAL: This DESI mom reacts to 35K worth ...
Bollywood celebrities who got married secretly
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar makes a rare appearance ...
Meet Rani Mukerji’s lesser-known sister Sharbani Mukerji, ...