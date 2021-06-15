Raveena Tandon does not do ‘tip tip barsa pani’ when it rains, instead rescues a stray puppy; Watch

The gorgeous recently took to Instagram to share a video where she saved a stray dog during the heavy Mumbai rains. The video shows Raveena lifting the frail pup up drenched in water and then taking him to her car. Netizens showered immense love on Raveena’s post. She attached an important message in the caption wherein the actress urged people to come forward and help stray animals during extreme climatic conditions. People from the industry also praised her efforts to save stray animals. The Bollywood actress is an avid animal lover.