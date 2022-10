Raveena Tandon, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari appear in ethnics at Karwa Chauth celebration. The Bollywood wives made a stylish appearance at Anil Kapoor's residence to celebrate Karwa Chauth together. Karwa Chauth, the Hindu festival celebrated annually by married women, is being observed today, October 13. On the occasion, here’s a glimpse of how your favourite Bollywood celebs are celebrating the festival.