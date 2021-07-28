Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s social media is a trove of their romantic moments
Watch and fall in love with this ADORABLE couple
Sargun and Ravi are popular names in the world of Indian television. Ravi and Sargun played on-screen husband and wife in the TV serial, 12/24 Karol Bagh. After dating for 5 months, Sargun officially announced that they were dating. Ravi planned a filmy proposal for her on the sets of Nach Baliye Season 5. The couple tied the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding on December 7, 2013. The couple who have been painting the town red, haven’t spared their social media either, and we love it! Watch the video for a sneak peek into their fairy-tale.
