Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s social media is a trove of their romantic moments

Watch and fall in love with this ADORABLE couple
Mumbai 7 Views 0 comments

Sargun and Ravi are popular names in the world of Indian television. Ravi and Sargun played on-screen husband and wife in the TV serial, 12/24 Karol Bagh. After dating for 5 months, Sargun officially announced that they were dating. Ravi planned a filmy proposal for her on the sets of Nach Baliye Season 5. The couple tied the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding on December 7, 2013. The couple who have been painting the town red, haven’t spared their social media either, and we love it! Watch the video for a sneak peek into their fairy-tale.

