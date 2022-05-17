"Reaction dekhiye" Pooja Hegde gets an emotional farewell from her fans as she leaves for Cannes Film Festival. Pooja Hegde is the first female pan India actor to be invited to Cannes Film Festival and today early in the morning the actress left for the festival. As soon as she arrived at the airport, she was surprised by her fans who waited early in the morning to wish the actress all the best for her debut at the Cannes Film Festival.