Rekha has 6 sisters! Meet her younger sister Radha, who was also an actor. Rekha still holds the power to charm anyone with her wit and looks. The actress who is often tight-lipped about her personal life has a large family due to her father's three marriages and his relationship with her mother, Pushpavalli. Not many people know that she has 6 sisters and they all excelled in their careers. Rekha's younger sister Radha was also an actress and worked in South films, but after her wedding, she left acting and settled in the US. Radha is married to her childhood friend and model Usman Saeed. Today watch this rare throwback video of the two.