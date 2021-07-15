Remo D’Souza and wife Lizelle D’Souza show you why they deserve the title of ‘the coolest couple’

The Bollywood choreographer and his wife will win your heart with their HILARIOUS reels!
Mumbai 10 Views 0 comments

Bollywood director, dancer, judge, and choreographer has successfully been sharpening his IG skills lately with his on-point reels. The ace dancer-choreographer with his wife Lizelle D’Souza have been leaving netizens in splits with their reels. Most of their reels together often go viral. Fans love their hilarious reels and have already deemed them as ‘the coolest couple’. Here, we curated their best reels together to brighten up your Wednesday; Watch!

