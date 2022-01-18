REVOLUTION in item songs, Pushpa success, hindi & south industry turning into pan India
In a conversation with Pinkvilla Kanika Kapoor & Devi Sri Prasad the singer and composer of ‘O Bolega Ya’ respectively talk about their experience on creating this massive hit song. Kanika talks about her new experience for working in the south industry whereas DSP shares the challenges he faced while creating the same song in different languages. They both also talk about the amalgamation of south and hindi cinema