Rhea Chakraborty glams up in a sharara set; Watch latest video. Rhea is all set for the release of her next film Chehre co starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. Although the actress did grab headlines for missing out from the posters of the movie. Producer Anand Pandit has opened up on Rhea’s absence and stated that they didn’t want to take undue advantage of her agony. The actress was spotted yesterday in a stunning green sharara set as she exited a salon. Watch her latest video here.