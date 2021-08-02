Rhea Chakraborty, Krystle D’Souza twin at Haldi ceremony. The wedding festivities of Alfia Jaffery, the daughter of director Rumi Jaffery, kicked off on Sunday with an intimate Mehendi ceremony. Rumi’s Chehre stars Rhea Chakraborty and Krystle D’Souza attended the same donning yellow traditional outfits. While the bride wore a lemon yellow sharara, Krystle opted for a golden embellished salwar kameez. Rhea wore a yellow chikankari kurta pajama. Take a look at this video to know more.