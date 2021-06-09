Rhea Chakraborty TOPS ‘Most Desirable Women 2020’ list: Check out some of her RED CARPET appearances

5 times the actress created STORM with her RED CARPET appearances. Watch the video to know more!
The Bollywood actress and VJ topped the list of The Times 50 Most Desirable Women 2020. The list ranks those who have made a mark last year and won hearts based on votes cast in an online poll. Other celebrities after Rhea Chakraborty in the Top 10 are Adline Castelino, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anupriya Goenka, Ruhi Singh and Aavriti Choudhary, respectively. Last year was pretty tough for the actress as she found herself in the eye of the storm after Sushant’s untimely demise. On the other hand, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was declared the Most Desirable Man. Watch the video to know more! 

