Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani's wedding? Watch how this love story started. The Kapoor family is all set to celebrate the wedding of Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani. As per reports, the wedding will take place at Anil Kapoor's home in Juhu and now we have just caught the first glimpse of floral arrangements being carried inside the venue. Rhea and Karan have been dating for 13 years and today we have this video which reveals their love story and all you need to know about Karan Boolani.