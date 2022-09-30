Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal clicked at their pre-wedding festivities

Watch how Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal clicked at their pre-wedding festivities

by Ritka   |  Published on Sep 30, 2022 11:22 PM IST  |  10.4K

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal clicked at their pre-wedding festivities. The couple is getting hitched after dating for a long time. They are having a dreamy wedding and have locked iconic places. Their wedding will take place in the presence of close friends and family members. Watch the video to know more.