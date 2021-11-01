Richard Madden, Gemma Chan on Bollywood dance, GOT reunion, Priyanka Chopra as an Eternal I Eternals
by Pinkvilla Desk | Published on Nov 01, 2021 01:01 PM IST | 17.7K
Eternals is set to take over Diwali this year and in an EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan get candid about wanting to join Kumail Nanjiani in his epic Bollywood dance number, reuniting with Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington, the pressure of leading an MCU movie and Priyanka Chopra as a Marvel superhero (an Eternal, perhaps!) along with a heartwarming Happy Diwali wish for their Indian fans.
Diwali Deals
Generic Turbo Flex 360 Degree Flexible 6 Inch Sprayer Extension Jet Stream/water...
₹190.00
₹899.00 (79%)
Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Wat...
₹349.00
₹599.00 (42%)
Tclpvc Deal Of The Day Spiral Combo Of 2 Kg White Ring + 200 Sheets For Binding ...
₹1,399.00
₹3,000.00 (53%)
M Medler Epoch Nylon 55 Litres Waterproof Strolley Duffle Bag- 2 Wheels - Luggag...
₹640.00
₹2,999.00 (79%)
Deal Of The Day Pristine Fire 18kt Floral Yellow Gold And Diamond Nose Pin For W...
₹11,227.00
₹13,765.00 (18%)
Deal Of The Day-alginate Powder 451 G Chromatic, Zinc Phosphate Cement, Temporar...
₹1,290.00 (₹129.00 / count)
₹1,923.00 (₹192.30 / count) (33%)
S.k Zone Girl's Canvas Vogue College Bags Backpacks (today Offer Deal Of The Day...
₹395.00
₹1,999.00 (80%)
Jainx Analogue Day And Date Red Dial Silver Mesh Chain Watch For Women - Jw599
₹297.00
₹2,299.00 (87%)
View All