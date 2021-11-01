Richard Madden, Gemma Chan on Bollywood dance, GOT reunion, Priyanka Chopra as an Eternal I Eternals

Eternals is set to take over Diwali this year and in an EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan get candid about wanting to join Kumail Nanjiani in his epic Bollywood dance number, reuniting with Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington, the pressure of leading an MCU movie and Priyanka Chopra as a Marvel superhero (an Eternal, perhaps!) along with a heartwarming Happy Diwali wish for their Indian fans.