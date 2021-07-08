RIP Dilip Kumar: SRK, Dharmendra, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, & others arrive at the late actor’s home

Veteran actor and cinema icon Dilip Kumar died at 98 years old on 7 July 2021. As the film industry mourned his demise, many even flocked to his home in Mumbai to pay their final respects. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his team and swiftly made his way inside the house. Vidya Balan was also seen holding her film producer-husband Siddharth Roy Kapur's arm as they entered. Dharmendra greeted the photographers with folded hands as he arrived in his car. Politician Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, and his son Aditya Thackeray also arrived at Dilip Kumar's residence. A bonafide legend, born as Mohammad Yusuf Khan, touched a million hearts with his unparalleled charisma and stupendous acting skills.