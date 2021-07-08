RIP Dilip Kumar: SRK, Dharmendra, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, & others arrive at the late actor’s home

Watch the video right here.
Mumbai 15 Views 0 comments

Veteran actor and cinema icon Dilip Kumar died at 98 years old on 7 July 2021. As the film industry mourned his demise, many even flocked to his home in Mumbai to pay their final respects. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his team and swiftly made his way inside the house. Vidya Balan was also seen holding her film producer-husband Siddharth Roy Kapur's arm as they entered. Dharmendra greeted the photographers with folded hands as he arrived in his car. Politician Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, and his son Aditya Thackeray also arrived at Dilip Kumar's residence. A bonafide legend, born as Mohammad Yusuf Khan, touched a million hearts with his unparalleled charisma and stupendous acting skills.

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Rahul Vaidya on Disha Parmar, Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Indian Idol and Bigg Boss
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shehnaaz Gill look EXTREMELY stylish as they turn up the GLAM with their outfits
‘Woh sahi mein INSTITUTION they’: EMOTIONAL Johnny Lever RECALLS his golden moments with the late Dilip Kumar
When Govinda’s ‘Biwi No. 1’ Sunita SURPRISED fans with her electrifying DANCE MOVES
10 years of Arijit Singh: When the singer attended the prestigious award night in a SIMPLE kurta-pyjama
Dilip Kumar funeral: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan arrive to pay their last respects

Popular Videos
Rahul Vaidya on Disha Parmar, Rohit Shetty, Khatron ...
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shehnaaz Gill look EXTREMELY ...
‘Woh sahi mein INSTITUTION they’: EMOTIONAL Johnny Lever ...
When Govinda’s ‘Biwi No. 1’ Sunita SURPRISED fans ...
10 years of Arijit Singh: When the singer attended ...
Dilip Kumar funeral: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son ...
Dilip Kumar funeral begins with full state honours ...
Dilip Kumar Passes Away at 98: Saira Banu exits ...