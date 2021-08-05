Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D’Souza’s kids display love for their father in the SWEETEST way

Watch this adorable video of the Deshmukh family.
Mumbai 42 Views 0 comments
Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D'Souza's kids display love for their father in the SWEETEST way. Genelia D'Souza is one of the most loved celebrities of Bollywood. With her acting, cool personality and bubbly nature, Genelia won millions of hearts. Riteish and Genelia are now parents to sons Riaan and Rahyl. Genelia's social media gives fans an insight about her personal life and fans love every bit of it. Today watch this recent video of her and her kids returning to Mumbai. The way their sons embrace their dad is heartening to watch.

Comments

Add new comment

What’s New
Chak De India After 41 years, Men's Hockey Team brings home Bronze; Workout regime of the dream team
Katrina Kaif & Mark Zuckerberg are fans of this Tokyo Olympics Javelin finalist!
Are you fasting? Hina Khan is here for the rescue
“I look pretty good for a mother of a 15-year-old” Birthday girl Kajol’s savage side
Forget bikinis & the sea! Tinseltown has found a replacement for the Maldives
"He cancelled our wedding at the last moment" Neena Gupta's HONEST confessions to Kareena Kapoor Khan

Popular Videos
Chak De India After 41 years, Men's Hockey ...
Katrina Kaif & Mark Zuckerberg are fans of ...
Are you fasting? Hina Khan is here for ...
“I look pretty good for a mother of ...
Forget bikinis & the sea! Tinseltown has found ...
"He cancelled our wedding at the last ...
This VJ turned actress does deadlifts of 120kgs!!
Shamita Shetty & Mohabbatein co-star Kim Sharma spotted