Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia Deshmukh's fun outing with friends!
Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia Deshmukh's fun outing with friends!
by
Pinkvilla Desk
|
Published on Mar 30, 2022 04:52 PM IST |
44.3K
Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia Deshmukh's fun outing with friends! The couple had so much fun playing in water. A perfect vacation to say the least. Watch the video to know more.
ritesh deshmukh
Genelia Deshmukh
Events
