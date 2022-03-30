Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia Deshmukh's fun outing with friends!

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Mar 30, 2022 04:52 PM IST  |  44.3K
Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia Deshmukh's fun outing with friends! The couple had so much fun playing in water. A perfect vacation to say the least. Watch the video to know more.
 
 
 
 