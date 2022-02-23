Rubina & Aly to reunite; Karan celebrates his birthday with Bipasha

Rubina Dilaik & Aly Goni to reunite; Karan celebrates his birthday with Bipasha

#RubinaDilaik went LIVE on Instagram recently, asking #AlyGoni to meet her soon. She also spoke highly of Aly's work. #KaranSinghGrover was also seen enjoying his birthday with #BipashaBasu and close friends. If you like animals, you're in for a treat since Genelia and Rochelle shared some wonderful videos. Also, be sure to check out Janhvi Kapoor's stunning outfit and Ishaan Khatter's wholesome vlog.

